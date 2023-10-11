Content
PEI·Breaking

Attempted murder, arson charges laid over fire at tent near Park Street shelter

A 30-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder and arson after a tent was set on fire across the street from the province’s Park Street Emergency Shelter in Charlottetown. 

Charlottetown police say victim and 30-year-old accused man knew each other

Carolyn Ryan · CBC News ·
Park Street Emergency Shelter.
A police news release said the fire broke out early Monday in a tent located 'across the street' from the provincially operated Park Street Emergency Shelter in Charlottetown. (Tony Davis/CBC)

City police say the man, who was also charged with breach of probation and breach of recognizance order, appeared in court Tuesday and remains in custody.

Police were called about the fire about 6 a.m. AT Monday morning, according to a news release sent out Tuesday afternoon.  

"Witnesses told police there was a male that was sleeping in the tent at the time of the fire and that [shelter] staff were able to get him out of the tent," the release said. "The victim was treated by [Island] EMS for smoke inhalation and later released."

Workers at the modular shelter units had managed to put out the fire before officers arrived on the scene, police said. 

"Video surveillance was reviewed and a suspect was identified," the release said. 

The victim and the suspect knew each other, it added.

The man was arrested at around 5 p.m. Monday. 

