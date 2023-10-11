No update on sprinkler system for Park Street Emergency Shelter, says Charlottetown deputy mayor

The deadline is closing in for the P.E.I. government to meet the City of Charlottetown's conditions for the Park Street Emergency Shelter to continue running for another year.

The original permit for the shelter expires on Friday. Last month, city council approved the Department of Housing, Land and Communities' application for a temporary zoning variance to keep it operating — but there were conditions, including ensuring there is a sprinkler system installed.

During the council meeting Tuesday night, Coun. Julie McCabe said the province had a year to install a sprinkler system in the 50-bed shelter and should have it done by now.

Justin Muttart, councillor for Ward 2, where the shelter is located, said residents in the area are eagerly awaiting an update.

"I don't have any update in terms of the operational piece," said Deputy Mayor Alanna Jankov. "I just know council has approved the one year extension with a development agreement attached to it, with the items on that development agreement which do need to be adhered to by October 13th."

Jankov said if the requirements aren't met, the city will "begin its enforcement process," but was unclear on what that may include.

If work has started by Oct.13, fire officials could allow the sprinkler installation to be complete, the deputy mayor said.

"We would have to look at a best practice, what do we do normally if people do not adhere to their development agreement," she said. "I'm sure there has been many case studies where they have been given a few extra days."

Liberal MLA Gordon McNeilly raised questions in the provincial Legislature about there not being a functional sprinkler system at the shelter back in June.

RFP closes Wednesday

A request for proposals to install the system on the province's website is set to close Wednesday at 2 p.m. AT. It says work would begin Friday and be completed by Dec. 31.

"I think it would be very disappointing if the applicant does not have their operations in order. They had a whole year," Jankov said.

"I am hoping the applicant doesn't disappoint."

The province has done work to meet some of the other requirements outlined by council, Jankov said. That includes ensuring there is a new entrance created for the facility and for fencing to be put up.

"I did learn that there has been some discussions with Public Works around fencing and relocating entrances and exit points. I haven't heard of any other updates," Jankov said.

Another condition is the province should provide funds for the city to add police officers to patrol the area. Jankov said she hasn't heard an update on that either.