7 people fined $1,000 each in connection with Charlottetown gathering

Charlottetown police issued $1,000 tickets to seven people in the early hours of Sunday morning, in connection with a gathering they say exceeded COVID-19 pandemic public health guidelines.

Police received a complaint about the gathering on Cumberland Street shortly after midnight, according to a news release.

Upon investigating, police said they determined the gathering was larger than is allowed under the current guidelines designed to limit the spread of COVID-19, which is a single household plus no more than 10 additional people from outside the household.

The Chief Public Health Office says gatherings should consistently include the same 10 people, not a changing guest list.

The seven people ticketed at the weekend gathering were all between the ages of 21 and 26.

Each ticket calls for a $1,000 fine to be paid.

Over the last several months, several $1,000 fines have been levied in connection with too-large gatherings across Prince Edward Island. However, only the host has been ticketed, according to police news releases.

