Only one proposal to run Charlottetown outreach centre submitted, working group says

Only one prospective operator has submitted a proposal to run Charlottetown's Community Outreach Centre so far.

On Wednesday at noon, a committee of MLAs heard from the working group which currently operates the centre.

The group briefed lawmakers about the services currently being provided at the centre, and how it's addressed concerns brought up by the public on issues such as unruly behaviour and needles being found on lawns.

The group said the number of complaints dropped off after it erected a perimeter fence and installed additional lightning. Staff are also around at the centre for longer, starting 30 minutes before it opens and staying another half-hour after it closes.

Back in September, the group hosted an open house, which provided Charlottetown residents a glimpse on how the centre operates.

"When the community was invited to come in and see the space, they had a lot of questions. One of the biggest questions was, 'How can we help? We'd like to be involved,'" said Donna Keenan, co-ordinator of The John Howard Society of P.E.I., a member of the working group.

"Most people there were very supportive, so I do think some of those concerns have been addressed."

Calls to police down

The group said calls to police are also down, from an average of one a day to just one per week since September.

"Things have been fortunately a little bit quieter than they have been in the months before," said Mike MacDonald, executive director of The Upper Room Hospitality Ministry, another member of the working group.

"I'm not aware of any current complaints or requests we have received in the recent past."

But while the situation at the centre seems to be improving, it is currently unclear who will run it in the future.

The Salvation Army has been managing the centre for two years alongside the working group. But late last year, the organization told the province it wanted to step away from that role.

The organization has previously said that while the centre does great work, it takes a lot of effort to run.

"The Salvation Army has a lot on their plate," Keenan said.

"It's been challenging, but they have worked through a lot of those challenges. And I think you can see that, when you see the decrease in numbers of police and emergency engagements, that they are working hard to address those issues."

A request for proposals from prospective operators is still on. But the group says so far only one candidate has officially put its name up for consideration.

"There hasn't been a decision made on a new operator," MacDonald said.

"We've received a proposal, and that's kind of being evaluated. But it is my understanding that the Salvation Army is in a place where they would fulfil their commitment if the proposal wasn't accepted."

The deadline to submit a proposal is April 1. The Salvation Army's contract expires April 2023.

Work on vaccine clinic ongoing

The working group said it's also doing an evaluation of how the centre is working, but there's no timeline yet as to when that will be done.

A COVID-19 vaccine clinic was supposed to be set up there, but snowstorms and a recent outbreak of the virus have put that project on hold.

The group said they're trying to get the clinic up and running as soon as possible at the centre.

"When you think of the clientele that have accessed services there during COVID alone, where would those clients be day to day?" Keenan asked.

"We certainly see it as a hub of services that is growing constantly and we're very excited to be a part of that."