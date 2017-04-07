Charlottetown adding 3 outdoors rinks this year
Only a few days behind, says Coun. Mitch Tweel
The weather has been a challenge but Charlottetown hopes to have its first outdoor rinks open next week, and is planning to open new venues.
"Currently we're about three days behind, based on last year, in the opening of our outdoor rinks," said Coun. Mitch Tweel, chair of the city's parks and recreation committee.
"It's hoped that by the middle of next week we'll have two or three outdoor rinks that should be operational."
Cornwall, just west of Charlottetown, already has a rink open. Tweel said that rink has infrastructure that allows it to get started in warmer weather.
Charlottetown has tried using plastic liners, but it has no ability to close rinks during thaws. The plastic gets damaged, and becomes ineffective, he said. Tweel said he is interested in exploring the possibility of a synthetic ice surface.
The city is planning to have as many as 12 outdoor rinks this year, including new ones at Spring Park School, Highfield Park and Rosemount Park.
