Charlottetown delivers $9M surplus

The City of Charlottetown released details of its audited financial statements for the 2018-19 fiscal year, revealing the city ran an operating surplus of $9 million on $87.5 million revenue.

The city presented its financial statements to the finance, audit and tendering committee at a special council meeting Friday.

City officials say this is the largest surplus in Charlottetown's history. For the second year in a row, accountants for the city provided a qualified opinion on the financial documents, essentially placing caveats on their endorsement that those documents provide a fair representation of the city's financial position.

Auditors with MRSB said because no physical inventory count was observed for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2017, they were unable to determine the change in inventory value as of March 31, 2019, the end of the last fiscal year.

Therefore, they said they were "unable to determine whether adjustments might have been necessary in respect of the net surplus" and net cash flows reported in the financial statements.

A similar qualification was placed by the same auditors on the city's previous set of financial statements.

Growth in the construction industry as well as increasing participation in recreational programs were named as contributors to the surplus.

The city had been projecting a $1.5 million deficit.

More P.E.I. news