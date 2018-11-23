Charlottetown bill payment system still down

People wanting to pay their Charlottetown water bills or parking tickets online will have to wait a while longer.

The city's payment site has been down since June and is in the process of undergoing a complete overhaul, but not without delays.

It was discovered the system was set up to charge a transaction fee to customers which the city wanted removed.

The city has since resolved that issue but is now negotiating with the service provider around how much data should be collected during transactions.

Data collection

The city is looking to have the minimum amount of information collected to ensure that personal data of customer's is kept secure.

Once this issue is resolved the system is expected to be launched, a spokesperson told CBC.

The city aims to have the system up and running by mid-December.

In the meantime, residents can pay in person, by mail, phone or through their bank.

More P.E.I. news