Charlottetown ob-gyn clinic moving to new location

The medical charts of thousands of P.E.I. women and babies are on the move this week.

After spending years at the Polyclinic in downtown Charlottetown, the city's ob-gyn clinic is moving to The Mount Continuing Care Community on Mount Edward Road.

Carol Sellar, manager of the ob-gyn clinic, says the clinic consists of all the gynecologists and obstetricians in the Charlottetown area and that there are six full-time positions shared between seven physicians.

Those seven doctors and staff, along with medical charts, equipment and furniture, will move from the fourth floor of the Polyclinic to the newly-constructed third floor of The Mount.

"We just outgrew our space. The Polyclinic really couldn't give us a space that kept us all together on one floor," Sellar said.

Polyclinic overcrowded

The Polyclinic has also become overcrowded, she said, and doctors and staff were sharing offices.

"There were days where we had patients have to stand up and wait for their physician, sometimes even out in the hallway," she said.

"At one time, we had to actually take what would have been a closet and make it into a reception area."

Medical administrator Tara Hood said staff and patients are excited for the move.

"Everyday we heard from the patients and the staff that we're ready for a change," she said. "We need to go to a bigger area."

More space

Plans have been in the works to move into this new space in The Mount over the last year, Sellar said.

The new location has larger waiting and exam rooms, she said, as well as three times as many procedure rooms that will get patients seen faster.

"We've decided that with this new clinic, and three procedure rooms, to try and help the wait times at the QEH and move some of the procedures here."

Staff have been setting up the new space and keeping the outgoing clinic running.

Those looking for services for Thursday will still have to go to the Polyclinic.

The new clinic is set to open its doors to patients on Monday.

The Mount will also house the Women's Wellness Program and sexual health clinic.

