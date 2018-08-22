Charlottetown ob-gyn discontinuing his practice, Health PEI says

Charlottetown doctor Abi Oladipo does not intend to carry on with his obstetrics and gynecology practice, according to Health PEI.

Health PEI says it's working with the Charlottetown-based ob-gyn service to transition care for Dr. Oladipo's patients to another provider within the group.

"We have also recruited locum physicians for additional support. Staff are doing their best to reschedule patient appointments and surgical procedures in a timely fashion, with urgent cases being prioritized," said Dr. André Celliers, executive director of medical affairs for Health PEI, in an emailed statement.

"We recognize that this may be unsettling and frustrating for some patients, and we want to reassure them that we are doing our best to transition their care as quickly as possible."​

According to a spokesperson from Health PEI, the province can't recruit anyone to fill the position until it receives written notification from Dr. Oladipo.

Two locums will begin soon, the spokesperson said, and despite Dr. Oladipo not practising right now they are considered to be at full complement.

