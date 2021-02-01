Arrest made after phone and oil tank lines cut in Charlottetown

A Charlottetown man has been charged in connection with an investigation into someone cutting telephone and furnace oil lines to several buildings on Oak Drive.

A police news release issued Monday said the man, 42, was arrested on Friday.

He has been released after being charged with mischief under $5,000 and will appear in provincial court on an unspecified date.

Charlottetown police had been investigating several incidents on Oak Drive since Jan. 19.

