Skip to Main Content
PEI·New

Arrest made after phone and oil tank lines cut in Charlottetown

A Charlottetown man has been charged after an investigation into someone cutting telephone and furnace oil lines to several buildings on Oak Drive.

Man, 42, faces charges of mischief under $5,000

CBC News ·
Charlottetown police have been investigating a series of incidents on Oak Drive for the last two weeks. (Tony Davis/CBC)

A Charlottetown man has been charged in connection with an investigation into someone cutting telephone and furnace oil lines to several buildings on Oak Drive.

A police news release issued Monday said the man, 42, was arrested on Friday. 

He has been released after being charged with mischief under $5,000 and will appear in provincial court on an unspecified date. 

Charlottetown police had been investigating several incidents on Oak Drive since Jan. 19. 

More from CBC P.E.I.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now