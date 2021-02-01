Arrest made after phone and oil tank lines cut in Charlottetown
A Charlottetown man has been charged after an investigation into someone cutting telephone and furnace oil lines to several buildings on Oak Drive.
Man, 42, faces charges of mischief under $5,000
A police news release issued Monday said the man, 42, was arrested on Friday.
He has been released after being charged with mischief under $5,000 and will appear in provincial court on an unspecified date.
Charlottetown police had been investigating several incidents on Oak Drive since Jan. 19.