Charlottetown's North River Road closed by water main break
A major commuting route into Charlottetown is not passable Wednesday morning. A section of North River Road is closed because of a water main break.
Likely closed until after after 10 a.m., says city's public works manager
A major commuting route into Charlottetown is cut off this morning due to a water main break.
North River Road is closed between Belvedere Avenue and Seaview Boulevard. Work crews are on site.
Charlottetown's manager of public works Scott Adams said the work is going to take until mid- to late-morning to fix, and doesn't think North River Road will be passable until after 10 a.m.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?