City of Charlottetown hires new CAO after months of controversy

Ten months after Charlottetown city council voted to fire former chief administrative officer Peter Kelly, the city has announced Eleanor Mohammed will step in as its new CAO.

Mohammed takes over from interim CAO Donna Waddell, who was appointed at the same time Kelly was fired without cause in May of 2022 in a motion in open council.

Waddell had previously retired from that position when Kelly was hired in 2016.

Kelly became the centre of controversy in 2022, after CBC News reported two of his former deputies claimed they were fired after coming forward with concerns about the city's administration and finances.

Earlier this month, Charlottetown city council was briefed behind closed doors on the results of a forensic audit examining financial concerns raised regarding Kelly's tenure.

The accounting firm BDO was hired by the city in September to look into financial concerns brought forward by the city's former deputy CAO Scott Messervey, who detailed them in a letter sent to councillors just after he was fired in January 2019.

At the time, Messervey told councillors he was fired by Kelly, his then-boss, in retaliation for raising those concerns.

Kelly was terminated without cause by council last May.

Mohammed takes on oversight of a municipal budget of over $180 million, according to the city, as well as more than 400 employees.

"After an extensive CAO search, I am pleased to welcome Eleanor Mohammed to the Charlottetown team," Charlottetown Mayor Phillip Brown said in a statement.

"Eleanor's municipal experience and proven success as a leader will serve our growing community well. We look forward to welcoming Eleanor to City Hall in the coming weeks."

Mohammed previously worked for the province, under the Municipal Affairs Division and the Department of Fisheries. Mohammed also held a portfolio with the Department of Agriculture and Land.

"Eleanor's commitment to collaboration, accountability and transparency are well aligned with the strategic direction of Council and staff," Justin Muttart, city councillor and chair of the human resources committee said in the statement.

"I am quite pleased with the recruitment process and due diligence completed by the selection committee and Council. Eleanor will be a great addition and we look forward to working with her."

Mohammed will start at city hall at the end of March, and officially steps in as CAO in early April.