Nathan Burke identified as victim in 'suspicious death' in Charlottetown

Charlottetown police have confirmed that the victim of what they are calling a suspicious death on Saturday is 25-year-old Nathan Burke.

In a news release Monday, police are asking anyone who had contact with Burke on Friday or Saturday to call their non-emergency number at 902-629-4172 and speak with investigators.

"A forensic autopsy is being performed today and we await those results," the release said.

"Our investigators are actively following up on all tips and information from the public. There is also considerable amount of forensic testing that will need to be completed in the days and weeks ahead as we investigate this very serious matter."

Police said they are still determining the circumstances around Burke's death and who may be responsible.

The scene of the death, a residence on St Peters Road, was marked off with yellow police tape on Monday. Police officers have remained at the site.

