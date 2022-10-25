Fiona aid group saw 'trauma first hand,' legislative committee told

After helping thousands in the aftermath of post-tropical storm Fiona, Charlottetown Mutual Aid is now turning inward and offering assistance to its core members and volunteers.

Fiona struck P.E.I. on the last weekend of September, knocking down thousands of trees and caused power to be lost for the whole Island. Thousands were without power for weeks.

Charlottetown Mutual Aid member Kylee Graham spoke on Monday about the group's work to a P.E.I. Legislature committee that is investigating provincial response to the storm.

Graham told the committee the group mobilized hundreds of volunteers in the days and weeks after Fiona, providing hot meals and other support services to Charlottetown residents. Doing that work came with its own consequences, she said.

"This type of work also took a very physical, mental, emotional and financial toll on our members and the volunteers," she said.

"In some cases they were dealing with situations that were honestly traumatic. Like, there was devastation across the Island. People were in dire situations and they were facing trauma first hand."

Charlottetown Mutual Aid has organized group therapy sessions for its core team, to work through some of the problems they encountered. It is also holding a couple of debriefing sessions for volunteers.

Charlottetown Mutual Aid says it helped more than 4,000 individuals after Fiona, many of them multiple times.