Alleged murder victim was new father, student

Charlottetown police say they are still working to piece together what happened early Tuesday morning that resulted in the death of 24-year-old Cody Robert MacLean.

Police said MacLean was found with serious injuries after a fight on Spring Street near Churchill Avenue around 1:13 a.m. and died later in hospital.

Logan Raymond MacAusland, 19, has been charged with second-degree murder.

Police said they've interviewed more than 10 people as part of the investigation, including some who were on scene early Tuesday morning.

Cody MacLean was a student at Holland College. (Submitted by Mitchell MacLean)

Police said they are looking through relevant video footage, and asking people to hand over any videos that might help with the investigation.

MacLean's autopsy was completed in Halifax on Wednesday. Police believe MacLean was stabbed — they have a knife as part of their evidence — but won't confirm the cause of death until the autopsy results come in.

Waiting for autopsy results

"The autopsy results are certainly going to give us a clear cause of death," said Charlottetown police Deputy Chief Brad MacConnell.

"It's going to give us the extent of any injuries, and you know, sometimes it can reveal other things we're not aware of."

Meanwhile, those who knew MacLean are starting to pay their respects.

In a statement, his brother Mitchell MacLean said Cody was an amazing father to his son, who is almost two years old.

Logan Raymond MacAusland has been charged with second-degree murder. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

He said his brother was a well-respected student and will be missed by all of his family,

Flags were at half-mast Wednesday at Holland College, where MacLean was a student in the marketing and advertising program.

Criminal convictions

MacLean was known to police and had a handful of criminal convictions between 2012 and 2015.

But, his brother said, he'd started to turn his life around since then.

MacLean's friends have set up an online fundraiser to help with funeral costs and his son's education.

No funeral plans have been set as of yet, Mitchell MacLean said.

