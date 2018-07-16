Woman dead in Charlottetown motorcycle accident
A 62-year-old woman died Sunday in a single vehicle accident on Riverside Drive.
Woman was passenger on motorcycle
She was the passenger on a three-wheel motorcycle. The driver, a 62-year-old man, was transported to Queen Elizabeth hospital with serious injuries.
Police said the motorcycle was travelling east on Riverside Drive Sunday afternoon when it appears to have struck a curb and then a light pole.
A section of Riverside Drive was closed until about 7 p.m. so a collision reconstructionist could begin an investigation. That investigation is ongoing.