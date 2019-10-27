Skip to Main Content
Charlottetown police look for missing woman
Charlottetown police are asking for the public's help to locate a missing woman who was last seen Friday evening.

Twenty-year-old last seen downtown Friday evening

Charlottetown police are asking for assistance in locating Melissa Thomson, who was last seen Friday evening. (Charlottetown Police Services)

Melissa Thomson is 20. Police say she was last seen Friday evening when she left the Culinary Institute of Canada and walked to a bus stop on Grafton Street in downtown Charlottetown. 

Police describe Thomson as five-foot-seven and 115 pounds with shoulder-length brown hair. 

She was last seen wearing a black jacket with a fur hood, a yellow plaid shirt, blue jeans and Timberland boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Charlottetown police at 902-629-4172. 

