Charlottetown police look for missing woman
Twenty-year-old last seen downtown Friday evening
Charlottetown police are seeking the public's help to locate a missing woman.
Melissa Thomson is 20. Police say she was last seen Friday evening when she left the Culinary Institute of Canada and walked to a bus stop on Grafton Street in downtown Charlottetown.
Police describe Thomson as five-foot-seven and 115 pounds with shoulder-length brown hair.
She was last seen wearing a black jacket with a fur hood, a yellow plaid shirt, blue jeans and Timberland boots.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Charlottetown police at 902-629-4172.