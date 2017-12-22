Skip to Main Content
Charges laid in Charlottetown daylight parking lot attack
Charlottetown police have laid charges after a report of a man being assaulted with a metal pipe.

Victim suffered minor injuries

Charlottetown police say the two men knew each other. (Pat Martel/CBC)

The incident happened in a business parking lot Wednesday morning about 11:20 a.m.

In a news release, police said the suspect approached the victim and struck him several times with a metal pipe. He then got into his vehicle and left.

The victim suffered minor injuries, police said.

The investigation led to the arrest of a 49-year-old Charlottetown man. He is charged with assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

Police said the assault was not a random act, and that the men knew each other.

The 49-year-old was released on conditions to have no contact with the victim. His appearance in provincial court to answer to the charges is not yet scheduled.

