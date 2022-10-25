Content
Philip Brown back as mayor of Charlottetown, CBC projects

With 63 polls of 79 polls reporting as of 8:40 p.m. AT, Brown leads by more than 1,300 votes and is leading in nine of the city's 10 wards.

Brown took an early lead and never looked back

Cody MacKay, Shane Ross · CBC News ·

CBC's Decision Desk projects Philip Brown will be back as mayor of Charlottetown.

As advance vote results poured in just after 7 p.m., Brown took an early lead with Villard trailing only by a couple hundred votes.

As the night moved on, Brown clawed further ahead and never lost the lead.

