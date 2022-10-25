Philip Brown back as mayor of Charlottetown, CBC projects
With 63 polls of 79 polls reporting as of 8:40 p.m. AT, Brown leads by more than 1,300 votes and is leading in nine of the city's 10 wards.
Brown took an early lead and never looked back
CBC's Decision Desk projects Philip Brown will be back as mayor of Charlottetown.
As advance vote results poured in just after 7 p.m., Brown took an early lead with Villard trailing only by a couple hundred votes.
As the night moved on, Brown clawed further ahead and never lost the lead.
