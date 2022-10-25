Philip Brown back as mayor of Charlottetown, CBC projects

CBC's Decision Desk projects Philip Brown will be back as mayor of Charlottetown.

With 63 polls of 79 polls reporting as of 8:40 p.m. AT, Brown leads by more than 1,300 votes and is leading in nine of the city's 10 wards.

As advance vote results poured in just after 7 p.m., Brown took an early lead with Villard trailing only by a couple hundred votes.

As the night moved on, Brown clawed further ahead and never lost the lead.

More to come