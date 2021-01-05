Charlottetown keeping lights on to continue 'festive feeling'

Charlottetown's holiday lights will remain on and will transition into "winter lights," the mayor says

Philip Brown said during the COVID-19 pandemic, residents and visitors need to see the lights continue despite the increased cost.

"What we want to do is keep this festive feeling going, especially during the dark, dark days of winter and you know, it's the second, third wave of the pandemic that is, you know, is creating a lot of uneasiness," he said.

"This is a relief by shining some light into the lives of residents of Charlottetown."

The City of Charlottetown is working with downtown partners on the project.

Over the next couple of weeks, the municipality will be transitioning its holiday decor through the use of alternate colour schemes and placements.

Brown is also encouraging businesses and homeowners to leave their lights on a while longer if they can afford it.

