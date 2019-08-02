Housing is key, Charlottetown mayoral candidates agree

Housing dominated a Charlottetown mayoral candidates' roundtable on Island Morning Tuesday.

The Charlottetown mayor's race is part of municipal elections being held across P.E.I. on Nov. 7.

Candidates Philip Brown, Daniel Mullen and Cecil Villard addressed the issues for more than a half-hour on the program, and housing was top of mind for all of them.

"Key to everything is the housing," said Mullen.

Mullen favours the city starting to build housing itself, bypassing the provincial and federal programs that encourage developers to build affordable housing.

"We need to introduce more housing stock in that doesn't have the profit motive in it. We can build units," he said.

"We can get housing built where rents are going to be $1,000 a month or less, and that will allow us to get into things such as income-based housing."

Brown said he was running on his record of the last four years as mayor, and part of that was seeing 420 affordable housing units, as defined by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, built in the city.

The city needs to keep building on that relationship with the federal and provincial governments to get more housing built, said Brown.

"Creating more affordable housing requires that both levels of government step up and invest money or funds into social, affordable and subsidized housing," he said.

Island Morning 36:35 Charlottetown round table mayoral debate CBC is pleased to continue our coverage of the November 7th municipal election. This includes round tables with the candidates running for mayor in each of the largest municipalities in the province. Round table debate part #1 Charlottetown : Phillip Brown, Daniel Mullen and Cecil Villard about why they think they should be running the city.

'Need all the players on deck'

Current programs to encourage the building of affordable units need to be reconsidered, said Villard.

The pace of growth on P.E.I. means contractors have their choice of projects, and contractors are frequently choosing to do other things rather than build affordable housing.

"I don't think we're going to solve the housing problem until such time as we get the provincial government, we get CMHC, we get the contractors that build these houses, we need to get into a room and develop a housing strategy that actually works," he said.

Leadership is about bringing people together to work on problems, says Cecil Villard. (CBC)

"We need to recognize that we need all the players on deck if we're going to deal with this housing problem."

The city also needs to reconsider barriers it is putting in the way of having housing built, said Mullen.

He brought up the example of an unused three-unit building he identified on University Avenue.

"Our advisor said you can put 42 units there and they could low-cost, under $1,000 a month, and the city said you know what, you're going to have to have parking for all 42 units," said Mullen.

"The people there can't even afford a car. They can barely afford the apartment. Why do we have to have 42 parking spaces for an affordable living building?"

He said he also talked to a developer who wants to build 104 apartments, but he estimates it would cost him $55,000 to try to get the zoning changed, with no guarantee of success.

Villard said the city needs to have a serious conversation about the need for higher-density housing options.

More open government needed

Brown's term as mayor has been marked by infighting among councillors, the two challengers said, and that has hampered council's ability to get things done.

"If you know how to lead you know how to get people working together," said Villard

"Open and transparent government is the only way you can begin to restore integrity at city hall."

Brown countered that the city has become much more open under his tenure.

Municipal government has become more open, and that has led to more 'theatre,' says Philip Brown. (Nicola MacLeod/CBC)

Live streaming of council meetings started in 2019, and the city has been subject to the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act (FOIPP) since 2018. This transparency, he said, has brought more public attention to disputes between councillors.

"Politics is theatre. And politics engages emotions," he said.

Mullen said the city could be doing much more to make government more transparent, for example, putting tender documents online and creating an app that provides information on when potholes will be fixed. He said some FOIPP requests have been outstanding for a year.

"It's just being open and having a glass pane that you can look through and see how government runs," he said.

"Right now it's a black box."

Looking beyond housing

While housing is central to solving the problems faced by its most vulnerable populations, Brown said the problems are larger than that.

"We have a large gap between the haves and the have-nots," he said.

All the candidates agreed housing is not being built fast enough. (Sheehan Desjardins/CBC)

"It's not just about putting a roof over an unhoused person. We need to provide more services."

Villard said the city has been too quick to pass the problem of vulnerable populations to the province, rather than working with the province to solve them.

"We need to own the problems that affect the citizens of Charlottetown, and we need to become more of an advocate for them, at whatever level of government is required," he said.

"These are human beings. They've fallen on hard times. We need to be empathetic, and we need to understand that we need to work together to solve this problem."

Mullen emphatically agreed.

'It's here in Charlottetown. We have to deal with it,' says Charlottetown mayoral candidate Daniel Mullen about the city's affordable housing crisis. (Daniel Mullen/Twitter)

"It's the city's. That person is in the city. The city has to deal with it," he said.

"We cannot say — it's been going on for months — it's a provincial issue. It's not. It's local. It's here in Charlottetown. We have to deal with it."