Charlottetown meets with Marshfield residents over annexation request

The City of Charlottetown says it's looking into a request to annex part of the nearby community of Marshfield. About 65 people attended a meeting organized by residents recently.

Charlottetown's chief administrative officer said the city received a request in recent months from the owners of a large parcel of land that straddles the municipal boundary.

"You don't just go in and push your way through," said Charlottetown CAO, Peter Kelly. "Obviously you want to consult with the community and have a discussion as to what some concerns may or may not be."

Kelly attended the meeting at York Community Centre Sept. 10, on behalf of the city, along with two staff from the provincial government. Annexation is one option that would allow the city to extend sewer and water services to portions of Marshfield, according to Kelly.

This cornfield on St. Peters Road is on a portion of the 28-hectare parcel of land the owners are asking the city to annex. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Former potato packer Scott Lewis told CBC News he and a business partner hope to develop land along St. Peters Road for commercial and retail purposes. Lewis did not attend the Sept. 10 meeting, but said he has contacted the city about annexing their 28-hectare parcel of land.

Lewis said the retail stores would provide services to people expected to be living in a proposed new subdivision, Montgomery Heights, to be built within the city's current boundaries, near L. M. Montgomery Elementary School.

"We feel the east of the city of Charlottetown is going to need more services, places to shop and buy groceries," said Lewis. "There's lots of growth all around."

Darrin Pettitt raises livestock in Marshfield. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Marshfield resident Darrin Pettitt attended the public meeting. He moved home to P.E.I. last year from British Columbia, to raise livestock.

"It could affect my right to farm," said Pettitt. "When I came from B.C. I was in an area there that you were only allowed to have so many animals. Your animals had to be set up a certain way and if they weren't or if somebody thought they weren't, there was a bylaw officer out."

The city says it hopes to meet with residents again.

"It's not our community," said Kelly. "We have to sort of step back, bring forward information, let other people make an informed decision as to whether they believe it's a good thing, bad thing or otherwise."

Kelly said the city hopes to meet Marshfield residents again in October.

