Charlottetown man arrested in connection with 40-year-old sexual assaults

A 79-year-old man was arrested at his Charlottetown home last week, accused of two sexual assaults that happened in Ontario 40 years ago.

Charlottetown police teamed up with police in Toronto for the arrest.

"The world has become more transient," said Charlottetown police Deputy Brad McConnell.

"It's not uncommon for people to go from jurisdiction to jurisdiction, so it's very important that we support each other in dealing with these types of incidents."

McConnell said working on investigations with police services across other provinces has become more common.

Officers with Toronto Police travelled to the Island after the arrest, and the man is now in their custody.

