Charlottetown man in custody after incident with firearm outside motel

Charlottetown police say a 50-year-old man is in custody facing numerous charges after an incident involving a firearm outside a motel on Brackley Point Road.

Police responded to a call about a man yelling and holding a firearm outside the motel at approximately 9:50 p.m. Monday.

They seized a handgun and arrested the Charlottetown man a short time later. Police said he was a guest at the motel.

The man has been charged with pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes, possession of a firearm when unauthorized to do so, break and enter, being unlawfully in a house, mischief under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime, causing a disturbance and breach of probation.

Police said the man will appear in provincial court at a later date.

