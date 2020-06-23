Where to watch the Charlottetown, Malpeque federal candidate debates

Prince Edward Islanders in two ridings will see their federal candidates engage in a debate for the first time this election cycle.

In Charlottetown, candidates will be participating in a debate jointly hosted by The Guardian newspaper and the UPEI Student Union, while in Malpeque, the Kensington and Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting.

The debates are scheduled to start Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. respectively. The Charlottetown debate will be held at the W.A. Murphy Student Centre on the UPEI campus and the Malpeque debate will be held at the Murray Christian Centre.

Have an election question for CBC News? Email ask@cbc.ca . Your input helps inform our coverage.

There will be limited seating in both venues due to COVID-19 restrictions. For those attending the Charlottetown debate, masks will be mandatory as per UPEI's masking policy.

Both debates will be live-streamed. The Charlottetown debate will be available at The Guardian and UPEISU's Facebook pages. The Malpeque debate will also be live on Facebook.

Find out who's ahead in the latest polls with our Poll Tracker .

Compare the party platforms and see where the parties stand on the issues important to you.

Margaret Andrade of the NDP, Sean Casey of the Liberals, Doug Currie of the Conservatives and Darcie Lanthier of the Greens will be attending the Charlottetown debate.

In Malpeque, Conservative candidate Jody Sanderson, the Greens' Anna Keenan, the Liberals' Heath MacDonald and the NDP's Michelle Neill will be attending

The People's Party candidates running in these ridings, Scott MacPhee in Charlottetown and Christopher Landry in Malpeque, won't be attending either debate.