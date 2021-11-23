Charlottetown Mall changes name, getting makeover

Charlottetown's original uptown shopping destination has a new name and is getting a new look.

Charlottetown Mall is now Royalty Crossing.

The mall was purchased by Pan American Properties, led by president Tim Banks, earlier this year in a partnership with Killam Apartment REIT.

Tracey Barrett, commercial property manager for Royalty Crossing, said the new owners have more planned that just a name change.

"Some changes were needed and we are adapting to what the demand is," said Barrett.

The changes include the addition of some office space "so people who work in the centre can go shop in the centre, and dine," Barrett said.

While there is a shift to online shopping, Barrett said people still want to see what they're buying.

The new owners intend to invest $100 million in the mall over the next few years.

In addition to new office space above the Dollarama, there will be upgrades to the food court and additional washrooms.

Signage will be coming soon to reflect the new name, said Barrett.