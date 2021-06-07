No monkey loose in downtown Charlottetown, police say
Photos, video showing apparently wayward primate part of a publicity stunt
P.E.I. social media accounts were abuzz Monday morning with images of a monkey roaming through downtown Charlottetown, but police say it was a hoax.
Social media posts showed what seemed to be a monkey trotting past the ticket booth of the parking lot behind the Polyclinic on Grafton Street.
There was also a video showing an animal perched in a dead tree outside the Veterans Affairs Canada headquarters in downtown Charlottetown.
Is this a side effect of the vaccine I have so many questions <a href="https://t.co/j45xJUMpd1">pic.twitter.com/j45xJUMpd1</a>—@brandonhroy
But as one commenter pointed out, there are no dead trees outside the Veterans Affairs Canada headquarters.
After P.E.I. Humane Society reps and police officers spent a short while combing the area, police talked to one of the people posting the pictures.
"Confirmed with Charlottetown Police there is no monkey loose in Charlottetown," CBC reporter Steve Bruce tweeted midmorning. "It was a prank that fooled a lot of people, including animal protection officers. It also increased banana sales in the downtown."
Police described the affair as a publicity stunt. They did not say whether the local business involved would be charged.
In a news release, the P.E.I. Humane Society said it sent animal protection officers to the downtown to search for the fictitious primate. They were searching more than an hour before police informed them it was a hoax.
"Our Animal Protection Officers are relieved that the reports turned out to be false and that no animals were harmed," the news release said.
Rumour has it a monkey is loose in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/downtowncharlottetown?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#downtowncharlottetown</a> 🐒 Folks are out with bananas trying to catch a glimpse 🍌 Tweet us if you see it! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/wheresgeorge?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#wheresgeorge</a> <a href="https://t.co/ItV328vbJE">pic.twitter.com/ItV328vbJE</a>—@Downtown_Chtown
During the rush of attention Monday morning, several people gathered in the area around Province House to see if they could spot the "monkey," and at least two people on skateboards circled the zone with bananas looking for it.
According to the provincial government web page, primates may not be kept as pets on Prince Edward Island.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?