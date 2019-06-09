Charlottetown legion marks D-Day anniversary with ceremony, parade

Islanders will bow their heads in a moment of silence Sunday at a ceremony to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day in Charlottetown.

On June 6, 1944, Canadian troops landed at Juno Beach in Normandy, France.

While nearly 400 were killed and more than 700 were injured, the day is also seen as the beginning of the end of the Second World War.

The Royal Canadian Legion in Charlottetown is holding a parade and ceremony to offer Islanders a chance to pause and remember.

Commemorative events like this offer an important opportunity to teach young people about the Second World War, said Melvin Ford, the president of the Charlottetown branch.

"When we look at 75 years, that means most of the people who fought, at that time in '44 and before, they are in their 90s now." he said. "And I don't think we will ever have an opportunity again to honour those, especially those that are living, I don't think we will ever have another opportunity for such a significant date."

The parade will begin at 1:30 p.m. at the legion branch on Pownal Street. A ceremony at the cenotaph will begin at 2 p.m.

