Charlottetown's Legacy Garden Tea proving popular

Charlottetown's Legacy Community Garden has begun growing and selling its own brand of tea, and one flavour has already sold out.

Head gardener Leah Collett said the idea came from her boss, who saw a video about the importance of staying hydrated when dealing with respiratory illness, and encouraged her to grow herbs for tea.

Collet took the ball and ran with it.

"It's been really cool to talk to even just my friends and say, "Yes, I'm working on a tea,' and they're really interested," she said.

"The people who garden here at the Legacy Garden, they've been really supportive and really loved the teas that we put out there so far."

Legacy Garden Tea was launched on the garden's Facebook page earlier this week with three varieties: chamomile, mint, and an herbal blend of oregano, mint, thyme and sage. The chamomile is already sold out.

Food everywhere

The teas fit in with other projects at the garden, said Collett.

The 3.4-hectare plot of agriculture-zoned land that also hosts the Farm Centre in Charlottetown includes a food forest, with berries and herbs. It's an educational project, and creating the teas fits into that.

"You can find food everywhere, and use it for all different kinds of purposes," said Collett.

You can order the teas online at a cost of $5 for a 28 gram bag. The money goes toward upkeep and operation of the Legacy Garden.

