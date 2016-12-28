Charlottetown piloting new plan for late-night traffic lights
If you've ever been stuck at a red light in Charlottetown at 3 a.m. without a car in sight, here's some good news.
Change would also reduce vehicle emissions
A traffic light pilot project, beginning Monday, will change traffic lights at eight key intersections in Charlottetown to flashing red or yellow between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. The change comes at the request of taxi and transport truck drivers.
"The aim is to save the atmosphere and also to help these folks save their gas and save some money for them without causing any danger or unsafe practice for anyone," said Coun. Mike Duffy, chair of public works for the city.
Police will be monitoring the pilot, which will run two months. Duffy said if there are problems it will be scrapped.
With files from Angela Walker
