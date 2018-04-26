Charlottetown Islanders training camp kicks off

Training camp is underway for players hoping to be a part of the Charlottetown Islanders.

The hockey hopefuls have the first intra-squad game at the APM Centre in Cornwall Friday evening.

Rookies will hit the ice first, getting the opportunity to see what it would be like to play for the team, said Islander coach Jim Hulton.

"Hopefully it's the highest level that they have ever been at in terms of a camp with the intensity, with the skill level, with the speed so it gives them a target to shoot for when they go back, if they go back," said Hulton. "Some of these kids are going to make our team."

Under Quebec Major Junior Hockey League rules, franchises have to play four exhibition games before the end of the month.

Thirty-six players will hit the ice during the Islanders training camp.

"It doesn't matter where someone comes from, if they are ready and if they're better than someone who was here last year, then they will get the opportunity to play," said Hulton.

