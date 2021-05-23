Season on the line Tuesday night for Charlottetown Islanders

It all comes down to Tuesday night for the Charlottetown Islanders.

The Islanders had a chance to reach the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League final for the first time in franchise history on Sunday, but instead they lost 5-4 to the Victoriaville Tigres.

The best-of-five semifinal playoff series is now tied 2-2, with the deciding game Tuesday night at 7:30 AT. All games are being played in Quebec City due to COVID-19 safety protocols.

The winner advances to the President's Cup final, a best-of-seven series, against the Val-d'Or Foreurs. The loser is done for the season.

The QMJHL winner would normally advance to the Memorial Cup national championship tournament against the other two major junior leagues and the host team, but the tournament has been cancelled this year due to the pandemic.

The Islanders got off to a good start Sunday with Charlottetown native Thomas Casey opening the scoring just over three minutes into the game.

But the Tigres responded with five answered goals for a lead Charlottetown could not overcome.

Captain Brett Budgell, Drew Elliott and Cedric Desruisseaux also scored for the Islanders. Keiran Gallant of Covehead was named the game's third star.

The Islanders came close to reaching the QMJHL final in 2018 when they lost a best-of-seven semifinal in the deciding game against the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada.

