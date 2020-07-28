Charlottetown Islanders pause season ticket sales to wait for decision about fans in stands

The Charlottetown Islanders have hit pause on selling season tickets while awaiting more clarification from P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Office.

"Everyone wants to know where we're going to be playing. How many games we're going to have. Where they're going to be able to sit. If they're going to have their seat and those are just questions I would like to have the answer to as well," said Craig Foster, the president of operations for the team.

"But we just don't."

According to Foster, in a typical year they have 1,450 season tickets. Currently, only three groups of 50 people are allowed to attend the games and one of those groups must include players and staff.

"We're hoping that with the rules changing here in October, with the new Phase 5 coming out, that we're going to be able to get more groups of 50," he said.

"That's a pretty big number and we're hopeful we can get to that number but that's a lot higher than 100."

Any way that you can help the team, especially in a year like this, is much much appreciated. — Craig Foster, Charlottetown Islanders

To limit the number of people in attendance, Foster said he anticipates the organization will cut back on complementary and corporate ticket giveaways. For those 400 or so people who have already renewed their seats, he said they're first on the list to watch the puck drop Oct. 23.

"People have been very understanding, you know, that it's out of our control."

Supporting the team

Overall, Foster said the process has been a challenge and he "feels" for those fans who normally buy tickets but can't due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

"The people who have supported us through the years and, you know, been there for all the big moments that we've had," said Foster.

"We're thankful for those people."

There are still ways to support the team without a physical ticket, said Foster. For example, he said the Islanders are going to try to organize an online 50/50 draw and virtual raffles.

"Any way that you can help the team, especially in a year like this, is much much appreciated."

And for those still waiting with questions, Foster said as soon as the organization has the answers, the fans will too.

"We're going to be trying to send out all of this information as soon as we have it so that people can have as much time as they can to get in and get their ticket or whatever needs to happen."

