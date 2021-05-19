Desruisseaux scores in overtime for Islanders' win

The Charlottetown Islanders overcame a tying goal late in the third period to take a 1-0 lead in the QMJHL President's Cup semi-finals over the Victoriaville Tigres Tuesday night.

Cédric Desruisseaux scored the overtime goal for the 5-4 victory.

"To start this series with a win is huge; it was a huge team effort and after the goal we allowed at the end of the third it felt great to come out of it with a win." said Desruisseaux.

It was a busy first period, marked in particular by sloppy power play execution by the Islanders. The Tigres scored two short-handed, but the Islanders were able to respond with one. The first period ended with the Islanders down 3-2.

The Islanders tied it in the second and six minutes into the third Brett Budgell gave them the lead. They were able to hold that lead through a five on three penalty kill, but not in the final minutes of regulation after the Tigres pulled their goalie in a final offensive push to force overtime.

The two teams are back on the ice Wednesday night. The game will be televised on Eastlink.

