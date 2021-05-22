Islanders win away from making franchise history

The Charlottetown Islanders are one victory from reaching the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League final for the first time in franchise history.

The Islanders defeated the Victoriaville Tigres 4-3 Friday night to take a 2-1 lead in their best-of-five semifinal, which is being played in Quebec City.

Game 4 goes Sunday at 4 p.m. The game will be carried on Eastlink Community TV and Ocean 100 radio. Fans can register for a viewing party at PEI Brewing Company.

Game 5, if necessary, would be Tuesday.

The winner of the semifinal plays the Val d'or Foreurs in a best-of-seven series for the league title.

On Friday, Islanders goal scorers were Brett Budgell, who was named the game's first star, Lukas Cormier, Brendan McCarthy and Bailey Peach.

