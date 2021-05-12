Charlottetown Islanders sweep Acadie-Bathurst to advance to semi-finals

With a 2-1 win Tuesday night the Charlottetown Islanders completed a sweep of Acadie-Bathurst Titan to win the Maritime Division of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Brett Budgell and Thomas Casey each earned two points in the game and goalie Colten Ellis made 19 saves.

The Islanders shutout the Titan 3-0 in game one and prevailed in a 7-5 game two shootout.

Charlottetown is now waiting for the winner of the series between the Victoriaville Tigres and Blainville-Boisbriand Armada to see who they will play in the QMJHL Semi-Finals. Victoriaville currently leads that series two games to one.

