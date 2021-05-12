Charlottetown Islanders sweep Acadie-Bathurst to advance to semi-finals
With a 2-1 win Tuesday night the Charlottetown Islanders completed a sweep of Acadie-Bathurst Titan to win the Maritime Division of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.
19 saves for Colten Ellis
With a 2-1 win Tuesday night the Charlottetown Islanders completed a sweep of Acadie-Bathurst Titan to win the Maritime Division of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.
Brett Budgell and Thomas Casey each earned two points in the game and goalie Colten Ellis made 19 saves.
The Islanders shutout the Titan 3-0 in game one and prevailed in a 7-5 game two shootout.
Charlottetown is now waiting for the winner of the series between the Victoriaville Tigres and Blainville-Boisbriand Armada to see who they will play in the QMJHL Semi-Finals. Victoriaville currently leads that series two games to one.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?