Charlottetown Islanders thrilled to play for family, fans as COVID-19 restrictions ease

A player with the Charlottetown Islanders says having fans in the stands is a big boost to the team.

The Eastlink Centre reopened its doors to hockey fans Friday night for the first time since December as P.E.I. entered Step 1 of its COVID-19 transition plan ahead of the long weekend. The Islanders didn't disappoint, beating the Victoriaville Tigres 7-2.

The team is currently at the top of the standings for its Quebec Major Junior Hockey League division. But players say the team will get even more energized now that fans can watch them play at home.

"The main thing [I like about hockey] is just the atmosphere in the rink, just the fans going crazy when there's a goal or a big hit or a nice play," said left-winger Ben Boyd.

And the easing of isolation requirements for fully vaccinated visitors to the Island means that Boyd's family, who are from Nova Scotia, will have an easier time travelling to watch his games in person.

The Dartmouth, N.S., native said his mom, sister, grandparents and girlfriend will all be in Charlottetown on Islander Day for his team's match against the Acadie-Bathurst Titan Monday.

Tickets for the team's Islander Day game were sold out after the Eastlink Arena reached the province's 50 per cent capacity limit. (Julien Lecacheur/Radio Canada )

He said his family hasn't been able to go to any of his games for two months, around the time when restrictions on attendance were imposed due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

"It's great to have them there, and just like the feeling of them being able to watch me in person it's much [more special] than over back at home over the TV," Boyd said.

"Just me knowing that they're up there is kind of big motivation for me."

Tickets for the Islander Day game were sold out after the Eastlink Arena reached the province's 50 per cent capacity limit.

Craig Foster, president of operations with the Charlottetown Islanders, said the reopening is good news for many parents who were disappointed they weren't able to attend the last couple of games before the Christmas break.

"It's exciting news for the Islanders. We get to welcome all fans back to the rink," he said.

"Everything that the players have gone through the last couple of years, you know, their parents and families have been an important part in helping them through the tough times... It's nice to have them back, and it's good that they can be here."

'The 7th player'

Defenceman Lukas Cormier's dad, Mario, won't attend the Islander Day game, but said he's planning to come to Charlottetown next weekend now that isolation rules for travellers have changed.

"It will be much easier for the families," said Cormier, who lives in Sainte-Marie-de-Kent, N.B. "Hopefully it stays open and we get to go more often to the games."

Cormier, who coached Lukas when he was a child, said having fans at home can definitely improve the quality of the team's play.

"It's like the seventh player," he said.

"Eastlink Centre has a good atmosphere for the fans, and it's going to get better. They have a good team now, they will make a strong push for the championship. So I hope they fill up the building and show the fans what they're able to do again in P.E.I."