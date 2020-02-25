Charlottetown Islanders goalie closes in on record for most minutes played

Matthew Welsh of the Charlottetown Islanders is hoping to make history this week in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

The 20-year-old goalie, originally from Halifax, N.S., should set a new record for most minutes played by a league goalie in his next start, this Friday night in Charlottetown.

Matt has meant so much to this franchise and to myself personally. — Jim Hulton, coach

"It's a lot of games played, a lot of time spent in the net. I never really imagined getting to this point when I first started," Welsh said.

"A lot of work has gone into it, a lot of long hours in the gym and on the ice growing up. I'm just going to try and soak it in as much as I can. It's an amazing feeling."

The current record of 12,933 minutes and 20 seconds belongs to a former goalie for the P.E.I. Rocket, Ryan Mior.

Welsh joined the Islanders when he was 16, and played 26 games as a rookie.

He is now in his fifth and final season.

Welsh is in his fifth and final season with the Islanders. (Rob LeClair/CBC)

"I think for me it's about my off-ice training in the summer and just getting in the best shape I can to be able to play a lot of games during a year and not get injured and not break down," Welsh said.

"Our coach Jim has given me so much opportunity here in Charlottetown to play and he's relied on me night in and night out and I've just had a lot of a lot of opportunity to play."

'It's a milestone'

His coach is pleased to see Welsh heading for the history books.

Welsh joined the Islanders when he was 16, and played 26 games as a rookie. (Darrell Theriault)

The two have been together for the last five years.

"It's really gratifying. Matt has meant so much to this franchise and to myself personally," said Jim Hulton, coach and general manager of the Charlottetown Islanders.

"It's a milestone occasion for Matt individually and for our franchise and he'll be able look back when he's old and grey and appreciate that he's in the record books for the Q."

Jim Hulton, coach and general manager of the Charlottetown Islanders, says it will be a 'sad day' when Welsh leaves at the end of this season. (Darrell Theriault)

Hulton said the record is also meaningful for the entire Islanders organization.

"I think it means that we're starting to do some things right," Hulton said.

"Matt's been one of the key members of a group that kind of transition this franchise into a place that is hopefully a perennial contender and a destination for players throughout our region."

'Bittersweet feeling'

Over his five years with the Islanders, Welsh has played in 220 games, with 122 wins.

Matthew Welsh in net during Sept. 23, 2017 game against the Halifax Mooseheads. (Darrell Theriault)

"It's a bittersweet feeling, my five years in Charlottetown have been amazing," Welsh said.

"I'm so grateful for this organization and this town for accepting me and you know, kind of welcoming me here and then the five years have been amazing. But moving forward I'm excited for the future."

Welsh plans to go to St. Mary's University in Halifax next year, to finish his business degree and play hockey, but said he's also open to any professional opportunities in hockey that may come along.

During his time in Charlottetown, Welsh has been involved in the community, including as player-ambassador for Hockey Gives Blood, a non-profit focused around the importance of blood and stem cell donation.

"With the Islanders organization, we have a great opportunity to give back to the community," Welsh said.

"We do skates after games and visits to the school, visits to the hospital, little things in the community to put smiles on kids' faces and spread the love and spread the game."

The 20-year-old goalie, originally from Halifax, N.S., should set a new record for most minutes played by a goalie in his next start. (Darrell Theriault)

In 2019, Welsh was also named scholastic player of the year in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

He is close to the top in other Quebec league goaltending records, including fourth in games played, fifth in wins and seventh in shutouts.

The Islanders play the Cape Breton Eagles on Friday, which is also Player's Night. The players will be wearing special jerseys they've designed, with their nicknames on the back.

