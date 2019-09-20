Putting the Islander in Islanders: P.E.I. student balancing skating and studying

Keiran Gallant grew up on P.E.I. watching the hockey team he now plays for.

"It's pretty exciting. I am waiting anxiously to see if I get to play," he said. "It's a dream come true."

While some players on the Islanders have to travel far from home, Gallant won't be one of them.

The 17-year-old rookie gets to live at home in Covehead while playing for the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and continue attending Charlottetown Rural High School.

"It's awesome, couldn't be any better. I get the meals that my parents know I like and are good for me," he said.

He did do his time away from home, playing for a school in Quebec, but last year he was with the Kensington Wild.

'Always have to be on your game'

Playing with the Wild last year he said players were forgiven if they had a bad game, but the pressure is on now that he is part of the QMJHL.

"You kind of always have to be on your game or you never know if you'll get to play again," Gallant said.

This year Gallant will have to balance being a student with being a hockey player.

He's taking two courses a semester and one online course at Charlottetown Rural and said he has to stay focused on his studies. Living at home his parents, Gallant added, helps keep him on track.

Gallant said he finishes school around 4 p.m., studies for a few hours before bed then heads back to the rink at 8:45 the following morning.

'Little bit of pressure'

Gallant is treating his time with the Islanders like a job, he said, and is trying to make sure his work ethic is consistent.

Being an Islander with the Islanders, Gallant said home games will be special as he'll have his family in the stands at the Eastlink Centre.

"Might be a little bit of pressure, but it's good to know that there's people that will come and watch me play and I think that just helps me want to be better," he said.

The puck drops on a new season for the Charlottetown Islanders with two home games this weekend — Friday night they face off against the Moncton Wildcats, then on Saturday the Halifax Mooseheads are in town.

