Putting the Islander in Islanders: P.E.I. student balancing skating and studying
'It's good to know that there's people that will come and watch me play'
Keiran Gallant grew up on P.E.I. watching the hockey team he now plays for.
"It's pretty exciting. I am waiting anxiously to see if I get to play," he said. "It's a dream come true."
While some players on the Islanders have to travel far from home, Gallant won't be one of them.
The 17-year-old rookie gets to live at home in Covehead while playing for the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and continue attending Charlottetown Rural High School.
"It's awesome, couldn't be any better. I get the meals that my parents know I like and are good for me," he said.
He did do his time away from home, playing for a school in Quebec, but last year he was with the Kensington Wild.
'Always have to be on your game'
Playing with the Wild last year he said players were forgiven if they had a bad game, but the pressure is on now that he is part of the QMJHL.
"You kind of always have to be on your game or you never know if you'll get to play again," Gallant said.
This year Gallant will have to balance being a student with being a hockey player.
He's taking two courses a semester and one online course at Charlottetown Rural and said he has to stay focused on his studies. Living at home his parents, Gallant added, helps keep him on track.
Gallant said he finishes school around 4 p.m., studies for a few hours before bed then heads back to the rink at 8:45 the following morning.
'Little bit of pressure'
Gallant is treating his time with the Islanders like a job, he said, and is trying to make sure his work ethic is consistent.
Being an Islander with the Islanders, Gallant said home games will be special as he'll have his family in the stands at the Eastlink Centre.
"Might be a little bit of pressure, but it's good to know that there's people that will come and watch me play and I think that just helps me want to be better," he said.
The puck drops on a new season for the Charlottetown Islanders with two home games this weekend — Friday night they face off against the Moncton Wildcats, then on Saturday the Halifax Mooseheads are in town.
More P.E.I. news
With files from Island Morning
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.