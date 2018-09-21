Expectations higher as Charlottetown Islanders open new season Friday

The Charlottetown Islanders are hoping to build on last season's exciting playoff run when the new season opens this weekend at the Eastlink Centre.

The Islanders surprised many by making it within one game of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League final last year. But with many key players returning, the expectations will be higher, said Islanders coach and general manager Jim Hulton.

"Anytime you're starting a new season you hope you can recapture some of that magic but we also know each team and each season has its own script and own story," he said.

It's anticipation, it's excitement to see not only can we build on what we started last year, but also what's this group going to be? — Jim Hulton

"It's anticipation, it's excitement to see not only can we build on what we started last year, but also what's this group going to be?"

Hulton said expectations will be higher this season.

"Last year it was easy to ride the underdog label, because nobody predicted us to do anything."

Hulton said one of the keys last year was the team-first attitude.

'Very little individual ego'

"There was very little individual ego, which is rare in team sports. They set aside their egos in terms of wanting the 100 points and the other things."

He said he'll be counting on players such as defenceman Pierre-Olivier Joseph, centre Keith Getson, goalie Matt Welsh and 17-year-old forward Brett Budgell to provide that same kind of leadership.

The Charlottetown Islanders came within one game of reaching the QMJHL finals last season. (Darrell Theriault)

Budgell, a St. John's native who goes to Colonel Gray High School in Charlottetown, said he's ready to take on a leadership role and has looked to Joseph as a role model.

"Ever since I've come to Charlottetown I've been riding with P.O. to the rink every day, just noticing everything he's done and how he carries himself and how he addresses everyone and treats everyone with respect."

Future looks bright

Joseph, who signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the NHL's Arizona Coyotes last December, is at the Coyotes' training camp and won't be in the lineup when the Islanders host the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles Friday night. Hunter Drew, who is at the Anaheim Ducks' training camp, will also be missing. They will likely be absent from Saturday's game against the Halifax Mooseheads, as well.

When Joseph is in the lineup, he has the ability to keep the team — and his coach — loose just by flashing his trademark smile, Hulton said.

"There's times when that smile calms me down. He's got that unique ability to kind of flash that smile at the right time to put our whole team at ease. That's leadership. It's not always necessarily what you say it's a thousand times more what you do."

Islanders forward Brett Budgell and GM-coach Jim Hulton discussed the upcoming season on CBC Radio's Island Morning on Friday. (Mitch Cormier/CBC)

Hulton said he's not only looking forward to this season, but with young players like Budgell leading the way, the three-year plan looks solid, as well.

He's hoping it translates into high attendance at the Eastlink Centre, and gives the government something to consider when discussing the possibility of a new arena.

"If we can continue to create the buzz and excitement in the community, keep pushing and giving the politicians reason to build one — it's hard to justify if no one's coming to the games — but if we keep building on some of the successes here then we can justify that and hopefully it just translates into bigger and better things in the future."

Game time Friday is 7:30 p.m. On Saturday, the Islanders host the Halifax Mooseheads at 7 p.m.

More P.E.I. news

With files from Island Morning