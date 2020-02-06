Charlottetown looks to fix traffic congestion at 2 major intersections

The City of Charlottetown is looking at redesigning a couple of busy intersections on Capital Drive — where it intersects with University Avenue and where it meets North River Road.

The city's public works committee is considering adding lanes so traffic can move "more smoothly and safely," says committee chair Mike Duffy.

"Anybody who has travelled those areas in the last year or so will realize there's been quite an increase in traffic — and that's due to an increase in our own population and the tourism population," Duffy said.

Noting that that traffic is only expected to continue to grow, Duffy said the city will be seeking to talk to the province about help with design and funding.

"They're not all city residents, solely, using these areas so we think that the province should have some involvement," Duffy said.

The city has yet to make an official request to discuss the idea with the province.

Duffy said with help from city staff, the public works committee will put together a draft plan. Then, Coun. Alanna Jankov, who heads up the strategic priorities and intergovernmental co-operation committee for council, will take it to council as a whole for discussion. After that the proposal would be refined and taken to the province, Duffy explained.

Duffy said there's not a "great rush" for the changes but he'd like to see his committee come up with a draft plan for council by June or July.

