Charlottetown hopes to calm traffic at busy intersections

The City of Charlottetown is looking at ways to slow drivers down at two important pedestrian crossings.

The city is looking downtown, at the intersection of Fitzroy and Great George, and where the Confederation Trail crosses Longworth Avenue. Public works manager Scott Adams said there have been public complaints about the intersection, and police have also expressed safety concerns.

"Some of the issues are some speeds with vehicles, vehicles not yielding for pedestrians to cross and drivers maybe not being able to see the pedestrians waiting to cross the road," Adams said.

The public works department has recommended to council that changes be made, and wants to hire a consultant for the final design.

Improving safety

The design could include medians at both locations, which tend to slow drivers down, and create a visual cue for drivers to pay closer attention.

"We also call it a pedestrian refuge," Adams said.

"It just gives them a safer spot. If something does end up happening, it just gives them ... a little bit of a safety net that they can stop and wait there."

Extending the curb more out into the street is also being considered at Fitzroy and Great George. The idea is to make waiting pedestrians more visible, said Adams, as they would be out past the parked cars.

Any work is still contingent on approval in the city's capital budget, Adams said.

More P.E.I. news