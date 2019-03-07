Major Charlottetown intersection shut down Thursday

Repairs to a broken water main will close down the Intersection of Nassau Street and North River Road in Charlottetown Thursday.

Repairs will begin at 8 a.m. and are expected to take all day. Customers in this area may experience lower water pressure or service interruption.

Signallers will be on site to assist drivers through detours.

Sidewalks in the area may also be affected.

