Major Charlottetown intersection shut down Thursday
Repairs to a broken water main will close down the Intersection of Nassau Street and North River Road in Charlottetown Thursday.
Water service may be affected
Repairs to a broken water main will close down the Intersection of Nassau Street and North River Road in Charlottetown Thursday.
Repairs will begin at 8 a.m. and are expected to take all day. Customers in this area may experience lower water pressure or service interruption.
Signallers will be on site to assist drivers through detours.
Sidewalks in the area may also be affected.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.