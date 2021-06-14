$5.3M in Charlottetown health, community infrastructure projects
The federal and provincial governments came together Monday morning in Charlottetown to announcement $5.3 million in infrastructure projects for the city.
The announcement was focused on buildings related to health care and community, in addition to upgrades to EastLink Centre for the Canada Games.
The biggest project is a partial roof replacement for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, coming in at more than $2 million.
The federal government is contributing $4.1 million to the projects, and the province the remaining $1.2 million.
