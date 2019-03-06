Skip to Main Content
Immigration office to reopen in Charlottetown
P.E.I. newcomers will soon have on-Island access to a federal immigration office.

Previous office was closed in 2012

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Ahmed Hussen, seen here in a file photo, was in Charlottetown for the announcement. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

The previous office, operated by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, was shut down in 2012.

"New Canadians are a vital part of our vibrant Island community," said Charlottetown MP Sean Casey in a news release.

P.E.I. has attracted thousands of immigrants in recent years, but has struggled in getting them to stay on the Island.

The office will work on permanent residency, settlement services and citizenship testing. They will also be able to provide services to more remote and rural locations with roving capabilities.

"This will provide newcomers with quick and easy access to services they need to succeed and save them both time and money," said Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen in the news release.

The office will also work with local businesses and educational institutions looking to attract top international talent.

