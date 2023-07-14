Complaints prompt Charlottetown deputy mayor call for police plan on illicit drug use

Prompted by complaints, Charlottetown's deputy mayor wants to hear from police about how it plans to address illicit drug use in the city "to help residents feel safer in their homes."

Deputy Mayor Alanna Jankov put forward a notice of motion at city council's meeting Monday night for police to create a plan and share with the community how they hope to address illicit drug use and illegal behaviours in the city

"I found it was a very constructive way to bring this to council after hearing a lot of residents' concerns," Jankov said, adding a lot of the complaints are connected to clients of the Community Outreach Centre, which was established two years ago on Euston Street..

"I just thought by bringing this notice of motion this will start some steps to find some positive way for us all to live happily and safely in the community."

Charlottetown Deputy Mayor Alanna Jankov is looking for a positive approach to the problem. (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC)

Several councillors spoke at the meeting, saying they have heard about people who live near the outreach centre being threatened, as well as dealing with property being damaged, thefts and trespassing.

Jankov is hoping for a positive approach from a police plan.

"It's a great opportunity for council to have many, many questions that they would like to have answered, as well as looking at our other government partners to see how we can work together and find a successful outcome for everybody," she said.

It is not just a question of police enforcement, she added.

"They don't just deal with the enforcement piece, they are dealing mental health and addictions. They deal directly with the different levels of government when it comes to health," Jankov said.

"I think we can do better. All of us together."

'It's been treacherous for property owners," says Coun. Mitchell Tweel. (Isabella Zavarise/CBC)

Coun. Mitchell Tweel, who represents the Ward 4 location of the centre, said he gets calls every day from residents who live nearby and feel threatened by clients of the centre.

"This was a very poor decision right from the outset," he said, adding the centre should not be located close to schools.

"This community was not consulted in any which way, shape or form."

The issues around the outreach centre are causing some to put their homes up for sale, Tweel said.

"It's just been a horror show, just horrific," he said.

"It's been treacherous for property owners: trespassing, drugs being utilized on their property, goods being stolen, vandalization, intimidation, threats. The list goes on and on and on."

The province has been talking about possibly moving outreach centre near the Park Street Emergency Shelter. (Tony Davis/CBC)

Tweel also complained about the needle exchange program, saying it facilitates drug use.

"What I am saying is if you are going to have a program of that nature on that facility, where was the communication with the City of Charlottetown," Tweel said.

PEERS Alliance has partnered with the Provincial Needle Exchange Program and the Community Outreach Centre to increase access to sterile injection equipment. Community members can access injection kits by visiting the outreach centre, according to the PEERS Alliance website.

Tweel said he doesn't believe the outreach centre has had any positive impact.

"It's been two years and I haven't seen any enhancements and improvements, and neither do the residents," he said.

Overdoses up, deaths down

While there were 36 overdoses recorded by the province in 2022, the highest since the province started tracking the numbers in 2016, the number of accidental overdoses resulting in death is at an all-time low. Four people died of accidental overdose last year, according to the province's website.

The province's accidental overdose numbers do not include overdoses that occurred as a result of intentional self-inflicted harm.

"I want to hear from the medical experts. I don't want to hear from people that have a vested interest in terms of interpreting data. I want a fair objective analysis," Tweel said.

Outreach centre staff have made some adjustments such as adding security to monitor the area including nearby properties, but that's not helping ease residents' concerns, Tweel said.

Jankov's motion will be up for discussion as a special council meeting on Aug. 28.

The province has been talking about possibly moving outreach centre closer to the Park Street Emergency Shelter. The property is undergoing an environmental assessment, so the province can't commit to the move yet.

Tweel doesn't like that site for the outreach centre either. The province also has a plan to put an overdose prevention site in the area, and Tweel said too many services are being placed in one location.