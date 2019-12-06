Charlottetown house fire started with oil-fired boiler
No one was injured in the fire, but the house sustained smoke and water damage
Five people have been displaced as a result of a house fire on Friday morning in Charlottetown.
The house located at 9 Esher St., which contained two apartments, started filling with smoke at around 9:15 a.m., said Charlottetown fire Inspector Winston Bryan.
No one was injured, he said.
"Firefighters entered the building. It was smoke-filled. Basically there were four occupants in the house at the time of the fire," Bryan said.
"Two older individuals on the second floor who noticed the smoke coming up through the wall notified the resident who was asleep at the time with their little daughter ... awakened them, and exited the building on arrival of the fire service."
Bryan said the fire originated in the home's oil-fired boiler. As a result, he said a strong smell of oil has developed in the house.
He said the house also sustained smoke and water damage.
Volunteers with the Canadian Red Cross are helping a couple who rented the second-story apartment with emergency lodging and meals.
A couple and their baby who rented the ground-level apartment are staying with relatives for now.
More P.E.I. news
With files from Angela Walker
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.