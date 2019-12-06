Charlottetown house fire started with oil-fired boiler

Five people have been displaced as a result of a house fire on Friday morning in Charlottetown.

The house located at 9 Esher St., which contained two apartments, started filling with smoke at around 9:15 a.m., said Charlottetown fire Inspector Winston Bryan.

No one was injured, he said.

"Firefighters entered the building. It was smoke-filled. Basically there were four occupants in the house at the time of the fire," Bryan said.

"Two older individuals on the second floor who noticed the smoke coming up through the wall notified the resident who was asleep at the time with their little daughter ... awakened them, and exited the building on arrival of the fire service."

Bryan said the fire originated in the home's oil-fired boiler. As a result, he said a strong smell of oil has developed in the house.

He said the house also sustained smoke and water damage.



Volunteers with the Canadian Red Cross are helping a couple who rented the second-story apartment with emergency lodging and meals.

A couple and their baby who rented the ground-level apartment are staying with relatives for now.

