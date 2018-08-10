How to stop flooding from damaging your home

With flooding identified as the major risk that Charlottetown faces with climate change, the city is putting together resources to help residents protect their homes.

A recent report by Quest, which received funding from Natural Resources Canada for the project, said with climate change Charlottetown is at risk from both overland and storm surge flooding.

"The impact of climate change that we'll certainly see here is more rain within a shorter period of time. So a lot of water that we have to deal with," said Ramona Doyle, manager of environment and sustainability with the city.

Doyle said city staffers have been putting together plans to protect shoreline infrastructure.

The city is also looking to educate homeowners about how to protect their properties.

Charlottetown has added flood protection resources for homeowners on its website says Ramona Doyle, manager of environment and sustainability. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

Recommendations include:

Check your sump pump is working effectively.

Have a backup power source for the sump pump.

Check your gutters are clear.

Ensure downspouts are far enough from the house to prevent pooling by the foundation.

Ensure land around the house is properly graded so water is not running back toward the house.

The city has provided further resources for improving the flood resilience of your home on its website.

From March 23-27, the city will sponsor a flood protection awareness week.

More from CBC P.E.I.