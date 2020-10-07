Charlottetown Minor Hockey questioning abrupt end of regular season play

The president of Charlottetown Minor Hockey is hoping he can convince Hockey P.E.I. there is a better way of dealing with the end of the minor hockey season.

Hockey P.E.I. brought the regular season to an end this week, citing the COVID-19 circuit break measures in place on Prince Edward Island. Games are currently prohibited, but that ban is scheduled to lift and would allow games starting Monday.

Hockey P.E.I. said playoffs would proceed once games are allowed again, but the regular season is done.

Charlottetown Minor Hockey president Keith Ford said he has been hearing complaints from a lot of parents, particularly those whose children's teams won't be going on to playoff matches.

He said the exclusion of those players from any further play this winter is making the decision harder to sell.

"It's about the kids getting out, having some fun, enjoying the game, no matter what the level is. That's the disappointing part," said Ford.

Keith Ford is trying to reach Hockey P.E.I. officials to negotiate a different way of ending the season. (Laura Meader/CBC)

For some, he said, this is the way their minor hockey career ends, because they will be too old to play next year.

Ford said he has been unable to reach anyone at Hockey P.E.I. since the announcement was made. He still hopes he will be able to negotiate a different way to end the season.

Potential refunds

Some of the calls he is getting are from parents looking for refunds, because their children did not get in all the games they were expecting to play.

Registration for Charlottetown Minor Hockey is $390. That pays for ice time, referees, and insurance.

But Ford noted that registration fees are not typically the only revenue for the association. The Spud tournament is a major fundraiser, and that had to be cancelled this year.

He said he would be meeting with the board of directors to see if there is money for refunds.

More from CBC P.E.I.