Charlottetown police investigating pedestrian hit and run

Police are looking for more information about a car that hit a pedestrian near the Charlottetown Mall Tuesday morning.

The pedestrian was at the crosswalk on Towers Road at about 8:45 a.m., next to the mall parking lot, when she was struck.

The car stopped, but then drove off when the pedestrian started to get up.

The police news release did not provide any details of the pedestrian's injuries. CBC News has called for more information.

The vehicle is described as a dark sedan, possibly a Honda Civic.

Police would like to speak with any witnesses.

